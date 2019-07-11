Bye-bye Beetle, Cadillac's committed to clutch pedals, and return of the Rocketman: What's New @ The Car Connection

Final Volkswagen Beetle leaves assembly plant in Mexico after storied run

The final third-generation Beetle will roll off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico, likely to be the last gas-powered Beetle ever.

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel-drive sedan nets perfect safety score from federal testers

Following the rear-drive Model 3's perfect score, the all-wheel-drive all-electric sedan from Tesla had a spotless crash scorecard from U.S. regulators.

Review Update: The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7 is a commuter’s companion

We spent a week driving, towing, hauling, and working with the turbo-4 Chevy Silverado to see if it passes muster with a smaller engine.

Teaser for 2020 Cadillac CT4-V “plus” model

From Motor Authority:

Cadillac's V-Series isn't giving up on manual transmissions

General Motors boss Mark Reuss says sporty Cadillac sedans will still offer a three-pedal option for performance enthusiasts.

Bloodhound LSR to run at Hakskeen Pan track in autumn 2019 ahead of land-speed record try next year

The jet-powered car is heading to South Africa ahead of a land-speed record attempt that will aim for 1,000 mph.

2020 BMW 840i brings inline-6 to the flagship coupe and convertible

It's the most affordable way into a new 2020 8-Series, provided $90,000 is affordable to you.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla opens access to CHAdeMO chargers for Model 3 drivers

The automaker released a converter to use the chargers, which are located in different areas than Tesla's Supercharger network.

Electric Mini Rocketman to take to Chinese city streets

Following the all-electric Mini Cooper SE's arrival this week, China may get an even smaller all-electric Mini—the Rocketman.

Can a funny ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger sell more EVs? Twitter poll results

Green Car Reports readers weigh in on whether they think the "Governator" can help sell electric cars.