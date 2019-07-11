Bye-bye Beetle, Cadillac's committed to clutch pedals, and return of the Rocketman: What's New @ The Car Connection

Final Volkswagen Beetle at Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 11, 2019

Final Volkswagen Beetle leaves assembly plant in Mexico after storied run

The final third-generation Beetle will roll off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico, likely to be the last gas-powered Beetle ever.

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel-drive sedan nets perfect safety score from federal testers

Following the rear-drive Model 3's perfect score, the all-wheel-drive all-electric sedan from Tesla had a spotless crash scorecard from U.S. regulators.

Review Update: The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.7 is a commuter’s companion

We spent a week driving, towing, hauling, and working with the turbo-4 Chevy Silverado to see if it passes muster with a smaller engine.

Teaser for 2020 Cadillac CT4-V “plus” model

Teaser for 2020 Cadillac CT4-V “plus” model

From Motor Authority:

Cadillac's V-Series isn't giving up on manual transmissions

General Motors boss Mark Reuss says sporty Cadillac sedans will still offer a three-pedal option for performance enthusiasts.

Bloodhound LSR to run at Hakskeen Pan track in autumn 2019 ahead of land-speed record try next year

The jet-powered car is heading to South Africa ahead of a land-speed record attempt that will aim for 1,000 mph.

2020 BMW 840i brings inline-6 to the flagship coupe and convertible

It's the most affordable way into a new 2020 8-Series, provided $90,000 is affordable to you.

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla opens access to CHAdeMO chargers for Model 3 drivers

The automaker released a converter to use the chargers, which are located in different areas than Tesla's Supercharger network.

Electric Mini Rocketman to take to Chinese city streets

Following the all-electric Mini Cooper SE's arrival this week, China may get an even smaller all-electric Mini—the Rocketman.

Can a funny ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger sell more EVs? Twitter poll results

Green Car Reports readers weigh in on whether they think the "Governator" can help sell electric cars.

