Mazda recalls 262K CX-5, Mazda 3, Mazda 6 cars for engine stall issues

Three Mazda vehicles will be recalled for problems that could cause their engines to stall. According to documents Mazda filed with the NHTSA and published this week, the CX-5 crossover, Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback, and Mazda 6 sedan are all included in the recall.

The affected models come from the 2018 and 2019 model years, and 262,220 vehicles will be recalled. Mazda said faulty software may reduce engine power or cause the engine to stall completely in some cases. Cylinder deactivation software that shuts off cylinders in the engine for better fuel economy may not function properly, Mazda says.

A rocker arm may come in contact with internal engine parts as it moves out of its typical position and cause an engine misfire, which will lead to loss of power or a stall.

Crucially, drivers will not be able to restart the engine will driving, which increases the risk of a crash. Mazda said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect. Drivers will not have any prior warning to the issue, though the check engine light may illuminate after the problem occurs.

Mazda said it will send owners instructions via mail to bring the affected cars to dealers for powertrain control module reprogramming. The new software will be feature improved hydraulic valve adjustment functions. No additional parts are needed for the recall procedure.

Owners should receive mailed notifications to bring their cars in for service before August 24.