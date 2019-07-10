2020 Buick Enclave, Bentley electric concept car, Tesla Model 3 safety: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers

The biggest Buick crossover has a few new features and a sporty appearance package to carry families into the new year.

Mazda recalls nearly 8K CX-9 crossovers for faulty wiring

Some 2018 Mazda CX-9 crossovers could be fitted with faulty wiring harnesses that could disable passenger-side airbags or make turn signals inoperable.

Woes mount for 9-speed automatic transmission, latest recall covers 82K Jeep Cherokee SUVs

The troublesome 9-speed automatic transmission in the 2014 Jeep Cherokee SUV has been recalled before, and has received hundreds of complaints from owners of other vehicles where it's used.

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept

From Motor Authority:

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept previews self-driving, zero-emission future for grand touring

The automaker celebrated its 100th birthday on July 10 and rolled out its vision for the future: an all-electric, self-driving, opulent grand tourer that can travel more than 400 miles on a charge.

2019 Honda Civic Type R just got more expensive, again

The 2019 version of the hottest Civic available from Honda is $610 dearer, according to our partners at CarsDirect.

Here's how to fix scratched taillights

Fixing weathered and scratched taillights isn't complicated; it only takes a rag, some compound, and maybe one or two specialized tools.

Euro NCAP front crash test of 2019 Tesla Model 3

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 earns top safety scores in Europe

Regulators in Europe gave the Tesla Model 3 top marks for crash safety and its crash-avoidance technology.

23 states now oppose EPA fuel economy freeze

Governors from 23 states and Puerto Rico signed a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reconsider freezing fuel economy rules for cars and trucks.

Volkswagen tests AI-informed design process to cut weight—and flaunt it

All the orange-colored pieces on Volkswagen's Microbus concept are meant to be more than eye-catching, they're also meant to draw attention to a new process for making vehicles lighter.