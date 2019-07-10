2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers

2020 Buick Enclave
July 10, 2019

Buick's biggest family crossover has new tricks to help ease the pain of shuttling everyone around, all day.

The 2020 Buick Enclave arrived Wednesday with a new sporty appearance package and standard in-seat massagers on top trims. Buick said the 2020 Enclave would go on sale later this summer and cost $41,195 to start, including mandatory destination charges—the same price as last year's model.

Like last year, the 2020 Enclave is powered by a 310-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 that drives the front or all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Last year, the Enclave was available in Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir trims. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 spend-up extra and is available on every Enclave except the base version.

This year, a Sport Touring option for Essence models adds a unique look to mid-level crossovers. Enclave Sport Touring models add 20-inch wheels, a unique mesh grille, and interior accents.

Enclave Premium and Avenir crossovers get standard front-seat massagers this year in addition to premium audio, leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and blind-spot monitors. Buick didn't say how much the Premium and Avenir models would cost for 2020, but they're likely to start north of $50,000, similar to last year's models. In 2018, the Enclave was overhauled and was The Car Connection's nominee for Best Car to Buy.

All Enclaves are equipped with keyless ignition, parking sensors, three-zone climate control, six USB ports, active noise cancellation, and seating for up seven, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the price of the 2020 Buick Enclave.

