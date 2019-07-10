Mazda recalls nearly 8K CX-9 crossovers for faulty wiring

2018 Mazda CX-9
July 10, 2019

Mazda will recall certain 2018 CX-9 crossovers for faulty airbag wiring that may keep the passenger-side airbags from deploying in a crash, the company said last month. The recall affects 7,854 crossovers.

Mazda said in a statement that weak retention connectors in wiring harnesses could keep the airbags from inflating, make turn signals inoperable, or keep the engine from being started. Mazda says it is unaware of any injuries related to the defect, although two complaints registered with the NHTSA said the crossovers abruptly turned off while driving and were immobile or inoperable.

According to paperwork filed with federal regulators, the affected models were produced between September 17, 2017 and November 9, 2017. The recall affects front- and all-wheel-drive crossovers.

Mazda said they will notify owners immediately to bring their cars to a dealer for repairs. Dealers are instructed to repair the wires and harnesses under the hood, below the dashboard, and near the hatch, and to replace broken clips.

