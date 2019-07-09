All-electric Mini Cooper, 2019 Cadillac CT6 driven, some Teslas won't change: What's New @ The Car Connection

First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range

The automaker's first electric car sticks closely to the formula that's made it a hit for decades: small body, expressive style, go-kart driveability.

Hyundai debuts engine improvements for top 2020 Sonata sedans

Hyundai will introduce with the 2020 Sonata an innovative way to control engine valve timing that could boost efficiency and power, while also reducing emissions.

Ford recalling 2012-17 Focus models for faulty engine software

The automaker is recalling about 58,000 vehicles for engine software that wasn't correctly fixed in an earlier recall.

2019 Cadillac CT6

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a glimpse of what could have been

The 2019 Cadillac CT6 was lightly updated for this year, ahead of its demise next year. We take our turns behind the wheel to think about what could have been for Cadillac's outgoing full-size sedan.

What do the numbers on a tire mean?

Ever wondered what the numbers on your tire sidewalls mean? They're important and very easy to decode.

Lexus predicts half of LC buyers will opt for convertible

Lexus has high hopes for its beautiful LC Convertible, which should arrive soon in the U.S.

2019 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

No updates for Tesla Model S, Model X, says Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Model S sedan and Model X crossover won't be updated with a new interior or floating touchscreen.

How much extra would you pay for a truly self-driving car? Take our Twitter poll

Assuming one may exist sometime soon, how much would you consider paying to not have to take the wheel of your new car?

Toyota covers Prius Prime with solar panels to test mileage

Toyota is testing in Japan a big upgrade to the Prius Prime that covers the roof in solar panels and could power the car for more than 25 miles a day.