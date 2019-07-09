Ford recalling 2012-17 Focus models for faulty engine software

2013 Ford Focus
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 9, 2019

Ford announced Tuesday that it will recall roughly 58,000 Focus compact sedans and hatchbacks for faulty engine software that could deform those cars' fuel tanks. The recall affects 2012-17 Ford Focus models, including 2013-14 Focus ST hatchbacks equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine.

The recall is related to an issue from last year, where Ford recalled more than 1.5 million vehicles for that issue. Ford said in a statement Tuesday that its recall is related to incomplete software loaded into some of those cars.

Last year, Ford said the issue could lead to the cars stalling or failing to start. Ford said it was unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect..

Ford said owners with affected vehicles should keep fuel tanks at least half full until the software is updated. Owners may notice an engine warning light, erratic fuel gauge, or loss of power.

Dealers will update the faulty software and replace fuel canister purge valves, if they've been damaged by the software.

Ford will begin notifying affected owners immediately.

