VW and Ford tie-up, Goodwood hill climb record, renewable energy costs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Audi A6 2.0T
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 8, 2019

2019 Audi A6 luxury sedan debuts with entry-level turbo-4 for $55,095

The base turbo-4 engine is paired with all-wheel drive and costs less than the V-6-powered A6, but more than competitors.

Volkswagen, Ford reportedly will team up to build self-driving cars, EVs

Ford and Volkswagen this week may announce a deeper tie-up to build more self-driving cars and EVs.

2020 Buick Encore review

The smallest utility vehicle in Buick's lineup rates 5.0 on our overall scale.

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

From Motor Authority:

Volkswagen ID R smashes Goodwood hill climb record with 39.9-second run

The all-electric hypercar beat a 20-year old record set by as former Formula One racer.

Future electric Jaguar XJ confirmed as current model production ends

The full-size luxury sedan may return as an electric model first, with a gas-powered version to come later.

BMW and Daimler plan to have self-driving cars on sale by 2024

The two automotive giants plan to collaborate on self-driving cars and plan to sell a Level 4 autonomous vehicle by 2024.

Bentley solar-powered parking lot at Crewe, UK headquarters

Bentley solar-powered parking lot at Crewe, UK headquarters

From Green Car Reports:

How much would 100 percent renewable energy really cost?

A think tank estimated the cost to push the U.S. toward 100 percent renewables and it could cost trillions.

Going hybrid: Planes, trains...cruise ships?

An expedition cruise ship is making its maiden voyage through the Northwest Passage in a remarkable way.

Plugging in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: City drive review of its 32-mile electric range

We recently drove the minivan from Jackson, Wyoming to Minneapolis, but in Portland, Oregon, we tested its all-electric range.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump
Big country, big price: 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country costs $46,740 to start Big country, big price: 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country costs $46,740 to start
2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter 2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter
Review update: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ultimate family vacation vehicle Review update: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ultimate family vacation vehicle
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.