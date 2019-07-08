VW and Ford tie-up, Goodwood hill climb record, renewable energy costs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Audi A6 luxury sedan debuts with entry-level turbo-4 for $55,095

The base turbo-4 engine is paired with all-wheel drive and costs less than the V-6-powered A6, but more than competitors.

Volkswagen, Ford reportedly will team up to build self-driving cars, EVs

Ford and Volkswagen this week may announce a deeper tie-up to build more self-driving cars and EVs.

2020 Buick Encore review

The smallest utility vehicle in Buick's lineup rates 5.0 on our overall scale.

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

From Motor Authority:



Volkswagen ID R smashes Goodwood hill climb record with 39.9-second run

The all-electric hypercar beat a 20-year old record set by as former Formula One racer.

Future electric Jaguar XJ confirmed as current model production ends

The full-size luxury sedan may return as an electric model first, with a gas-powered version to come later.

BMW and Daimler plan to have self-driving cars on sale by 2024

The two automotive giants plan to collaborate on self-driving cars and plan to sell a Level 4 autonomous vehicle by 2024.

Bentley solar-powered parking lot at Crewe, UK headquarters

From Green Car Reports:

How much would 100 percent renewable energy really cost?

A think tank estimated the cost to push the U.S. toward 100 percent renewables and it could cost trillions.

Going hybrid: Planes, trains...cruise ships?

An expedition cruise ship is making its maiden voyage through the Northwest Passage in a remarkable way.

Plugging in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: City drive review of its 32-mile electric range

We recently drove the minivan from Jackson, Wyoming to Minneapolis, but in Portland, Oregon, we tested its all-electric range.