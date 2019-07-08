2019 Audi A6 luxury sedan debuts with entry-level turbo-4 for $55,095

2019 Audi A6 2.0T
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 8, 2019

A lower-cost version of Audi's mid-size A6 sedan is ready for U.S. buyers.

Last week, the automaker announced the 2019 Audi A6 sedan would be available with a 248-horsepower turbo-4 engine and a 7-speed automatic that powers all four wheels. The Audi A6 Premium costs $55,095, including destination charges. The 2019 A6 Premium equipped with a 369-hp turbo V-6, all-wheel drive, and 7-speed automatic costs $59,895, including destination.

The base A6 2.0T includes 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, three-zone climate control, heated front seats, automatic emergency braking, navigation, and parking sensors.

The EPA hasn't yet rated the 2.0-liter turbo-4 version, but it's likely to be more efficient than the V-6-equipped A6, which rates 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined.

Audi offers the 2.0T engine on the A6 Premium Plus model, which adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated steering wheel, Matrix-beam headlights, a surround-view camera system, premium audio, and an upgraded 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment. The Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus costs $58,795, including destination. The top A6 Prestige is only available with the larger V-6 engine.

Among competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series, the entry Audi A6 is more expensive by more than $1,000, although it makes standard all-wheel drive, which is optional from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The 2019 Audi A6 2.0T should arrive at dealers this summer.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Review update: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ultimate family vacation vehicle Review update: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ultimate family vacation vehicle
2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter 2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter
Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump
First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.