2019 Audi A6 luxury sedan debuts with entry-level turbo-4 for $55,095

A lower-cost version of Audi's mid-size A6 sedan is ready for U.S. buyers.

Last week, the automaker announced the 2019 Audi A6 sedan would be available with a 248-horsepower turbo-4 engine and a 7-speed automatic that powers all four wheels. The Audi A6 Premium costs $55,095, including destination charges. The 2019 A6 Premium equipped with a 369-hp turbo V-6, all-wheel drive, and 7-speed automatic costs $59,895, including destination.

The base A6 2.0T includes 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, three-zone climate control, heated front seats, automatic emergency braking, navigation, and parking sensors.

The EPA hasn't yet rated the 2.0-liter turbo-4 version, but it's likely to be more efficient than the V-6-equipped A6, which rates 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined.

Audi offers the 2.0T engine on the A6 Premium Plus model, which adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated steering wheel, Matrix-beam headlights, a surround-view camera system, premium audio, and an upgraded 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment. The Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus costs $58,795, including destination. The top A6 Prestige is only available with the larger V-6 engine.

Among competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series, the entry Audi A6 is more expensive by more than $1,000, although it makes standard all-wheel drive, which is optional from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The 2019 Audi A6 2.0T should arrive at dealers this summer.