2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid update, Lee Iacocca dies, Bentley Bentayga Hybrid driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ultimate family vacation vehicle

We picked up the Pacifica Hybrid at the footsteps of Yellowstone and drove it across the heart of America to rediscover an award-winning van.

2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter

The insurance-industry funded group reported that the mid-size pickup from Ford earned top "Good" scores in nearly every crash test, and its automatic emergency braking system rated "Superior" at avoiding a crash.

Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump

Nearly across the board, Mini raised the prices of its 2020 models by $1,500. Some John Cooper Works edition cars received sizeable boosts in power, too.

Lee Iacocca

From Motor Authority:

Brash former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca dead at 94

The outspoken CEO was famous for his straightforward talk, best-selling books, and appearances in advertisements where he told shoppers: "If you can find a better car, buy it!"

First drive review: 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is the right light

The lighter-weight supercar from Aston Martin can hit triple-digit speeds in a hurry and provide a thrilling V-12 soundtrack into its roofless cabin, we recently discovered in Northern Spain.

2020 Lexus LS gets the Inspiration Series treatment

The full-size luxury sedan from Lexus gets special edition paint outside, two-tone leather interior inside, and will be limited to just 300 buyers.

Volkswagen Type 20 Microbus concept

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid first drive review: Charge port gained, no prestige lost

The luxury plug-in hybrid hauler is Bentley's first attempt at mass-market electrification and just as opulent as we expected.

Tesla delivers a record number of cars for Q2

The all-electric automaker rebounded after a slow start at the beginning of this year by delivering more than 92,000 cars worldwide.

Electric Volkswagen Type 20 Microbus concept ties the past to the future

The heritage-inspired electric concept van features voice-recognition technology and facial recognition.