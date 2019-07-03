Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump

For the diminutive Mini brand, the wild child's name is always the same: John Cooper Works. Regardless of model, John Cooper Works editions mean more power, stiffer handling, more fun.

For 2020, the Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Clubman and Countryman All4 models get a power bump from their turbo-4 engines. Power is boosted beyond 300 horsepower—301 hp actually, up from 228 hp last year—to push the small wagon or tall crossover to 60 mph in about 5 seconds.

On Monday, Mini outlined the changes to its Cooper Clubman, Countryman, Hardtop 2-Door and 4-Door, and Convertible models for the 2020 model year. Aside from modest equipment changes and a price increase of $1,500 across most models, the updates include a 7- or 8-speed automatic that will replace last year's 6-speed automatic (the 8-speed automatic is standard on all-wheel-drive models), standard automatic emergency braking across all cars, and some package shuffling.

Mini's all-electric Cooper is due to arrive next year, but this year's plug-in hybrid Countryman S E All4 gets a bigger battery for 16 miles of electric range, up from 12 miles last year.

2020 Mini Clubman

The 2020 Mini Cooper Clubman received a light update, mostly new front and rear bumpers, and last year's base version is gone. This year, the base Cooper Clubman from last year is gone, the Cooper S Clubman is the entry wagon and will cost $31,750, including destination charges. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 spend-up option.

The 2020 Mini Cooper Hardtop 2-Door is still the most affordable Mini and will cost $24,250, an increase of $1,500 over last year. Mini upgraded the automatic transmission to a 7-speed gearbox, up from a 6-speed last year. Mini said it will still offer a 6-speed manual transmission as standard equipment on Cooper 2-Door, 4-Door, and Convertible models, and that it will be late to arrive in the U.S. A spokesman for Mini didn't immediately comment on when those cars would be available in the U.S.

2020 Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4

Mini's crossover, the Cooper Countryman will start at $29,250 for base models, an increase of $1,500 over last year. All Countryman models will use an automatic transmission; a 7-speed is standard on front-drive models while an 8-speed automatic is standard on all-wheel-drive crossovers.

Those wild John Cooper Works versions of the Countryman and Clubman models also get a suspension lowered by 0.4 inches, bigger brakes, and larger exhaust pipes to handle their increased power. John Cooper Works Clubman All4 models cost $40,250—an increase of $3,500 over last year—and John Cooper Works Countryman All4 models cost $42,250—an increase of $3,600 over last year.