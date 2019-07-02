Hyundai Palisade vs. Chevy Tahoe, future for the Jeep Wrangler, sound of EVs in Europe: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

The Hyundai Palisade and Chevy Tahoe are big SUVs with families in mind, but go about their business in very different ways.

More than 25K 2019 Mazda 3s recalled for potentially loose wheel nuts

Mazda will recall more than 25,000 2019 Mazda 3 hatchbacks and sedans for wheel nuts that could loosen while driving.

Big country, big price: 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country costs $46,740 to start

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country tall-riding wagon will cost more than $46,000 when it goes on sale later this year. It's the alternative to a crossover with standard all-wheel drive and a higher ground clearance.

2019 Jeep Wrangler

From Motor Authority:

What's the future for the next Jeep Wrangler?

What's next for the iconic off-roader from Toledo? Electrification? Plug-in hybrid? All of the above? We take a look into the future for the Jeep Wrangler.

2019 Bentley Continental GT sets Pikes Peak production car record

Driver Rhys Millen took the crown this year at Pikes Peak in Colorado, one year after he set the previous record in the Bentley Bentayga.

This car key costs almost as much as three average homes

The key is made by a Dubai-based company and costs more than $560,000. It's meant for only one buyer and has more than 30 karats of diamonds.

Eiffel Tower in Paris, France (photo by Rijin, via Wikimedia Commons)

From Green Car Reports

Breaking the silence: In Europe, EVs must sound like gas cars

In Europe, lawmakers have mandated that electric cars make similar noises to internal-combustion engines for pedestrian safety.

Cooling issue slowing some Electrify America fast chargers over holiday week (Updated)

Fast-charging EV stations were slowed for cooling issues at roughly 30 charging stations.

Consumer Reports pans Kia Niro EV, suggests a Hyundai Kona Electric instead

The testers at the consumer group said the Niro EV's ride is too choppy and that the car torque steers during hard acceleration.