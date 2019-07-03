2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter

2019 Ford Ranger
July 3, 2019

The 2019 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck performed well in crash tests by the insurance-funded IIHS—including the new small-overlap passenger-side crash—the agency reported last month. The rating applies to four-door Crew Cab models, which are more popular with shoppers.

A "Marginal" rating for the pickup's headlights in all models kept the truck from earning a Top Safety Pick nod by the agency, however.

The IIHS reported that the Ford Ranger, which was new for 2019, earned top "Good" scores on nearly every crash test including the front- and side-impact crash tests, rollover safety, and head restraints. The Ranger earned a "Good" score for its driver-side small-overlap crash protection, which simulates hitting a narrow object, such as a light pole. The IIHS rated its passenger-side small-overlap safety as "Acceptable," one grade lower than the top score.

Ford's automatic emergency braking system on the pickup, which is standard on every Ranger, was rated "Superior" by the IIHS. The agency noted that the system avoided a forward collision at 12 mph, and slowed the pickup by 24 mph in the 25-mph forward collision test.

The IIHS gave every Ranger Lariat, Ranger XLT, and Ranger XL model a "Marginal" rating for headlight performance. Ranger Lariats are the only ones in the lineup to offer LED headlights, but they lack curve assistance to better see around corners.

Among mid-size pickups, the Ranger's safety ratings are among the top. The Toyota Tacoma rates identically to the Ford in the IIHS crash tests, and the Chevrolet Colorado earned a "Marginal" rating in passenger-side small-overlap crash protection. The Colorado's headlights were rated "Poor" in every configuration, however.

