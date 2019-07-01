Big country, big price: 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country costs $46,740 to start

Volvo's version of its adventure-ready wagon will cost shoppers $46,740 to start, the automaker announced last month.

For that much, which includes a mandatory destination charge of $995, shoppers will get a 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country wagon with a 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Any color other than white costs $645 more, and 19-inch wheels are an $800 extra-cost addition.

The 2020 V60 Cross Country is equipped as standard with leather upholstery, blind-spot monitors, a 9.0-inch tablet-style touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, power liftgate, navigation, USB ports, and heated front seats that are power-adjustable.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

Several packages for the V60 Cross Country are available, including heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel ($750), a luxury package with front seat massagers, nappa leather, and a power-adjustable front passenger seat ($2,200) or a Cross Country pro package that adds four-zone climate control, 19-inch wheels, a cargo management system, extendable front seat thigh cushions, and upgraded interior lighting ($2,800). Many V60 Cross Country models won't leave the factory without a $2,500 advanced package that adds upgraded headlights, a head-up display, surround-view camera system, and Volvo's Pilot Assist features that can help drivers stay centered in their lanes and maintain a set speed or following distances on long drives or in traffic.

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country wagon competes for outdoorsy buyers who are looking for a tall-riding wagon. The V60 Cross Country is largely identical to the V60 wagon already on sale, but adds 3 inches to the ride height and tougher body cladding. The V60 Cross Country competes against the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, Subaru Outback, Audi A4 Allroad, and Buick Regal TourX wagons but is more expensive than all of them. The 2019 Audi A4 Allroad costs just $55 less than the V60 Cross Country to start, but can cost nearly $56,000 in top configurations.

The EPA rated the 2020 V60 Cross Country at 22 mpg city, 31 highway, 25 combined, which is competitive among its rivals.

The Volvo V60 Cross Country wagon is expected to arrive in dealerships later this year.