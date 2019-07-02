More than 25K 2019 Mazda 3s recalled for potentially loose wheel nuts

Last month, Mazda said it would recall about 25,000 2019 Mazda 3 models for wheel lug nuts that weren't tightened properly and could loosen over time.

The recall affects 25,003 2019 Mazda 3 sedans and hatchbacks and will begin next month. Mazda said it will notify owners immediately. There are no known injuries or crashes related to the loose lug nuts, according to Mazda.

According to paperwork filed with federal safety officials, owners will be asked to bring their cars to dealers to tighten the lug nuts for free. Mazda said that nearly 17,000 unsold Mazda 3 sedans and hatchbacks on dealer lots will need to be fixed before those can be sold.

Mazda said a manufacturing error may have caused a small gap between the lug nut and hub flange that could cause the bolt to loosen. Mazda says a rattling noise may be heard before the wheels separate, although no known cases of separation have been reported by owners.

The 2019 Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback were released this year as new versions of the best-selling compact car for Mazda. Much of the lineup is now available with all-wheel drive.

Last month, Mazda issued a recall for about 17,000 2019 Mazda 3 models for faulty airbag warning lights.