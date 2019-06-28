2020 Kia Soul crash tests, Finding the real Rubicon, EV tax credit battle: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Soul earns Top Safety Pick+ with optional equipment

The 2020 Kia Soul is a Top Safety Pick+ when equipped with certain headlights and optional active safety technology.

Review update: 2019 Ford F-150 Limited shows great power comes with great thirst

The 2019 Ford F-150 is wildly popular for a reason. There's one for just about every need, or at least every pickup truck need.

Hyundai to offer owners Lyft rides while cars are in for service

Hyundai owners many not need a loaner car or wait for the dealership shuttle while their vehicle is serviced. The automaker's dealers will soon offer customers Lyft rides to home or work while it handles repairs and other services.

The red line that never existed: We cross the Rubicon in a Rubicon, we think

My story for Jeep’s Rubicon starts here, 2,000 years after Caesar. I want to find the one he did, so I’m going to drive across Italy, through riverbeds and dusty farms, into town centers and across centuries-old roads, to cross every Rubicon I can find.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V "plus" spy shots

Bit disappointed by the somewhat-down-on-power CT4-V and CT5-V models Cadillac unveiled in May? Don't sweat it as the automaker is preparing fire-breathing successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V.

Aston Martin to limit sales of DBX to maintain exclusivity

Although the Aston Martin DBX, the brand's first SUV, likely will be the biggest seller for Aston, the company doesn't plan to put a DBX in every luxury customer's garage.



Battle over EV tax credit pits automakers against oil interests

The possibility of an extension for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit has recently intensified lobbying efforts in Washington D.C.—and pitted the efforts of the auto industry soundly against those of the oil and gas industry.

Reports: Tesla working to develop its own batteries

Unlike other electric automakers, Tesla has long had a lock on its own battery supplies through an exclusive deal with Panasonic and the companies' jointly owned battery Gigafactory in Nevada.

Rivian says more "gear tunnel" accessories coming

In a conversation with Green Car Reports on Tuesday, Rivian spokesman Michael McHale confirmed that the Rivian R1T will offer more than just a built-in kitchen for camping.