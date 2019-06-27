2020 Chrysler Voyager minivan is here to help make roadtrips great again

Thirty-five years after the first Plymouth shuttled families to the Grand Canyon, Chrysler on Thursday gave us the first look at a Voyager for a new generation.

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager will replace base editions of the Pacifica and go on sale this year. Chrysler didn't say how much the Voyager would cost when it hits dealers but it's not likely to stray far from the $28,730 base price for a 2019 Pacifica L.

The 2020 Voyager will be equipped nearly identically to the base Pacifica versions it replaces. The Voyager L will be equipped as standard with cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels with covers, second-row bench seats, a foldable third row, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility will be standard equipment. Base Voyager L and LX vans skip automatic emergency braking for 2020, which is available on Pacifica vans in as an option for 2020.

Families who don't need power-sliding second doors may find value in the Voyager L and LX versions, which are mostly similar in equipment, except the LX version gets a softer suspension tune, automatic headlights, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls, power-adjustable driver's seat, and second row bucket seats. Chrysler's helpful Stow 'n Go seats in the second row don't appear on the options list for the Voyager at all but are standard on Pacifica vans.

Blind-spot monitors and rear parking sensors are optional safety equipment on all Voyager vans. The Voyager LX can be equipped with a rear-seat DVD entertainment package and heated front seats for an upcharge.

A rental-only Voyager LXi is available with synthetic leather and a few more niceties, but won't appear on a dealer's lot at all. It's available for fleet buyers only.

Chrysler will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its ingenious minivan this model year, which has hauled generations of families since 1985. It's not clear if special editions will make their way into Voyager and Pacifica vans later on although we'd suggest a License Plate Bingo and Largest Rubber-band Ball editions sometime in the near future.