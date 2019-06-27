2020 Audi Q7 unveiled, Driving the Bentley Continental GT V8, VW electric car batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

Redesigned 2020 Audi Q7 gets a digital redo inside

The updated 2020 Audi Q7 may not look different on the outside, but the interior has received a digital overhaul. The new crossover bowed Wednesday and is set to go on sale in Europe this fall with U.S. sales to follow.

Majority of drivers surveyed report that active safety tech prevented a crash

Active safety technology such as automatic emergency braking systems that can prevent a wreck even if the driver doesn't hit the brakes, have become increasingly common on new vehicles. Consumer Reports found that many drivers have already experienced the benefits of a digital safety net.

Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai

Technology giant Apple has purchased self-driving car startup Drive.ai just as it was preparing to close up shop.

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: Feeling good in the 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

Shuffling through the press of late-afternoon San Francisco traffic in a 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 convertible I rub my thumbs across the hand-stitching on the inside rim of the leather-wrapped steering wheel because it feels good. When traffic finally opens up, I kick the throttle to the floor to feel the rush of 542 British-tuned turbocharged horses because, damn, that feels good.

2020 Ford Super Duty gets Tremor Off-Road Package with available 7.3-liter V-8

Ford has updated its Super Duty truck range for 2020 and included among the lineup is a off-road package dubbed Tremor, which is available on the F-250 and F-350 models and in multiple grades.

Adrian Newey tapped to design Aston Martin Valkyrie racer

Leading Formula One aerodynamicist Adrian Newey will help design the Aston Martin Valkyrie race car destined to compete in the World Endurance Championship's new Hypercar class.

Volkswagen ID Roomzz concept

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen says its battery supplies are secure

Despite its plans to become the biggest EV maker in the world by 2023, Volkswagen says it won't be affected by the tightening battery supplies that have roiled the industry, including Audi, the company's Volkswagen Group partner.

Rivian says more "gear tunnel" accessories coming

In a conversation with Green Car Reports Tuesday, Rivian spokesman Michael McHale confirmed that the Rivian R1T will offer more than just a built-in kitchen for camping.

BMW pulls ahead its electrification plans by two years

Just eight weeks ago, at its annual shareholders meeting, BMW announced that it will build 12 new all-electric cars by 2025, along with 13 plug-in hybrid models.