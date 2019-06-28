Hyundai to offer owners Lyft rides while cars are in for service

Hyundai owners many not need a loaner car or wait for the dealership shuttle while their vehicle undergoes service. The automaker's dealer network will soon offer customers Lyft rides to home or work while it handles repairs and other services.

The brand said in a Tuesday release that dealers will soon be able to subscribe to the Hailer service through the CDK Global application. Participating dealers will then be able to arrange Lyft rides for customers without the customer needing to install the Lyft app on their personal smartphone. Depending on the arrangement, dealers can provide the rides free of charge, or add the rideshare charge to a customer's final service invoice.

READ THIS: Lyft adds 911 call button, other app features in new rider-safety push

Hyundai said the goal is to minimize how long customers need to wait at the dealership, and Lyft rides are the solution for those without transportation back to work or home. Once a customer arrives at the dealer, the service advisor can automatically set up a Lyft ride for the individual. When the dealer contacts the customer when work is complete, the advisor can once again arrange another Lyft ride. Dealers can automate billing for the rides, set spending limits, and ultimate approve all services before they happen.

ALSO SEE: Sick? Uber partners with health-tech startup to drive corporate employees to the doctor for free

Lyft's further integration into common business practice reflects a growing shift in the industry. Both Lyft and Uber are not publically traded companies on the New York Stock Exchange and the two continue to explore avenues to turn a profit. Most recently, rival Uber struck a deal to take various business employees to doctor appointments as it expands in the non-emergency medical transportation field.