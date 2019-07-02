2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

2020 Hyundai Palisade

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade and 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe are tall-riding vehicles with dramatically different approaches to hauling families.

The Palisade is Hyundai’s newest crossover, the biggest it’s made to date, and its most expressive for style. The Tahoe is Chevrolet’s stalwart, a truck-based SUV with a traditional V-8 lump up front (choose from two), and commanding ride.

Both offer three rows of seats, with seating for up to eight, with room for cargo behind all three rows of seats.

On our scale, the Palisade rates 7.0 on our overall scale. The Tahoe earns just a 6.4, although neither vehicle is rated for safety, so those scores could change. The Chevy’s not likely to close the gap even with safety factored in. The Tahoe’s not likely to make up much ground on the Palisade—it rides atop a much older structure.

Style and performance

The Tahoe and Palisade are deadlocked on our scale. The Tahoe’s blocky exterior and car-like interior are plain, but refreshingly simple compared to others in its class. The big, two-box look has aged well, and although a redesigned Tahoe is on the horizon, we hope it doesn’t stray too far from the simple look that makes the current version endearing in our eyes.

Inside, the Tahoe is simple and straightforward, a column shifter should’ve been our first clue: Chevy’s family hauler is steadfast in its MO for family detail.

The Palisade couldn’t be further from the Tahoe in terms of style, even though we arrive at the same conclusion. The Palisade is Hyundai’s most ornate and biggest crossover to date, and exhibits the automaker’s new direction away from its history of same-ness.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

Crocodile-eye shaped running lights bookend a wide, imposing grille and the nose reaches toward bodysides that are somewhat plain, but also afford for big windows to draw in available light to the cabin. In profile, the Palisade is remarkable in its use of chrome—not that there’s too much, but what’s there reinforces the rear roof pillar, a visual play for strength and sturdiness.

Inside, the Palisade is heavily styled with quality materials—quilted door panels, wood trim on the dash, contrast stitching—but only in top trims. Base versions can be plain, even dark, but all feel sturdy.

It’s a tie for performance too, again. Also for different reasons.

The Tahoe’s standard 5.3-liter V-8 makes 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque mated to a 6-speed automatic and rear- or all-wheel drive. It’s rated to tow up to 8,600 pounds.

An optional 6.2-liter V-8 makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission in some models. Although both engines are equipped with cylinder-shutdown technology, neither one is very fuel-efficient. Similar to the 5.3-liter V-8, the 6.2-liter is rated to tow up to 8,400 pounds, which is more than the Palisade.

The Tahoe’s powertrains are stout and powerful, offering plenty of passing power in exchange for its thirst at 18 mpg combined in its most efficient form.

The Palisade relies on a 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 291 hp and 8-speed automatic that’s more efficient, but not as powerful. The biggest Hyundai’s creamy ride is its key, smothering road imperfections and coddling passengers. The Palisade is relatively fuel-efficient compared to the Tahoe at 22 mpg combined, but not compared to rivals such as the Subaru Ascent.

The Palisade tows up to 5,000 pounds and an optional self-leveling rear suspension can help, but it may not be as confident as the Tahoe.

Comfort, safety, and features

The Palisade and Tahoe begin to diverge in comfort. The Tahoe’s truck-based construction shows in its upright seating positions and smaller space—it’s spacious and accommodating, but not as much as the Palisade.

The Hyundai has more room for interior space thanks to its unibody construction, the load floor is lower and the entry is easier compared to the Tahoe. Behind the first row, second-row riders have more than 40 inches of available leg room. In the third row, the Palisade offers enough leg room for actual adults with more than 30 inches available—the Tahoe’s third row offers barely 25 inches. The Tahoe’s seats will accommodate adults and small children, although more adults will fit into the Palisade (the middle position in the third row is probably too small for a full-size adult, however).

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

For cargo, the Tahoe’s 15.8 cubic feet is impressive behind the third row, although the Palisade offers 18 cubic feet. With the second row folded, both open up more space—52 cubic feet in the Tahoe compared to 46 in the Palisade. The load floor in the Palisade is lower and more accessible, however, which makes the space more usable.

Neither 2020 Tahoe nor 2020 Palisade has been crash-tested by federal or independent safety officials, but the Chevy offers more clues. Last year’s version was rated at a relatively low four-star overall score, with a worrying three-star score in the calculated rollover test.

The Palisade is new this year, and there’s no telling how it will fare when thrown into a wall in the name of science. But every Palisade is equipped with automatic emergency braking and active lane control as standard equipment. Chevy offers both too, but they’re reserved for trims above the base version and active lane control is only available on the top Tahoe Premier.

The Palisade starts at about $32,500 for a base model, and tops out just north of $45,000 with all-wheel drive. Base models include front-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, seats for eight, cloth upholstery, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. We find there’s more value in the SEL trim level, which adds blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, and captain’s chairs for a no-cost swap for less than $35,000.

Chevy charges more than $48,000 for a base Tahoe that includes cloth upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, and rear-wheel drive. Prices can escalate to more than $70,000 in top trims. It’s hard to find value in the Tahoe range—it’s an expensive truck.

In the end, we think the Palisade offers better value at a reasonable price for families. Not much separates the two, but the bottom line may be the biggest difference.