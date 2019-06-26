2019 Hyundai Tucson safety, "Jurassic Park" Jeep Wranglers, BMW electrification: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Hyundai Tucson headlights tweaked, earns Top Safety Pick+ award

Hyundai changed the headlight design on its 2019 Tucson crossover SUV midway through the model year, earning high-trim versions of the small 'ute a Top Safety Pick+ award.

Audi Q3 recalled for turn signal malfunction

The Audi Q3 has been recalled to fix a turn signal warning light that may not work correctly.

FCA latest to jump on in-car commerce bandwagon

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has embraced in-car commerce with the introduction of its Uconnect Market system. The automaker revealed the latest in-car connectivity feature Monday, which will allow FCA vehicle owners to shop, pay for fuel, and even reserve a table at a restaurant from their cars.

From Motor Authority:

A different kind of build: The world of “Jurassic Park” Jeep Wrangler re-creations

Karen Lechtenberg could be the poster child for what NPR termed the “Jurassic Park” generation. After watching dinosaurs bound across the big screen with a gaggle of beige and red Jeep Wranglers in tow, at five years old, she was hooked.

New video suggests Dodge Charger Widebody coming soon

A teaser video released by Dodge on Wednesday hints that a new Charger variant is coming, and the tagline “Something big is coming” points to it being a long-awaited Charger Widebody.

2021 Cadillac Escalade spy shots

Behold the latest spy shots of Cadillac's next-generation Escalade.

BMW Vision M Next concept

From Green Car Reports:

BMW pulls ahead its electrification plans by two years

Just eight weeks ago, at its annual shareholders meeting, BMW announced that it will build 12 new all-electric cars by 2025, along with 13 plug-in hybrid models

Porsche reveals insurance program: At ease, Taycan electric-car buyers

By the time the 2020 Porsche Taycan launches late this year, Porsche owners in three states will likely be able to choose a new kind of per-mile insurance offered through the sports-car brand.

Regional discounts can make electric cars a steal

Adding regional incentives to state and federal incentives can cut the price of some electric cars nearly in half and make them cheaper than some used cars or the most basic of new gas models.