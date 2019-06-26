Redesigned 2021 Audi Q7 gets a digital redo inside

The updated 2021 Audi Q7 may not look different on the outside, but the interior has received a digital overhaul. The new crossover bowed Wednesday and is set to go on sale in Europe this fall with U.S. sales to follow.

Relatively minor tweaks to the exterior mask the new new interior technology. Inside, the 2021 Q7 now features the dual-screen design to replace the traditional center stack. The look is similar to the latest Audis, especially the Q8. The digital cockpit remains, but Audi's infotainment system, called MMI, now features a list of new apps and functions. Amazon Alexa and natural-voice speak recognition are among new features, and navigation with Google Earth is one of the latest apps baked into the infotainment experience.

Rounding out the updates inside is a new ambient lighting package, power-assist doors to close them quietly, head-up display, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

As for the outside, the grille receives the most changes. The updated design features the octagon shape with six vertical slats present. The outgoing Q7 still housed the multiple horizontal slats in its grille. The new look brings the large SUV closer in line with Audi's recent SUV models. Redesigned headlights now offer a laser light upgrade (not for the U.S.) and a chrome strip now spans the rear of the Q7 to connect the taillights.

Although Audi didn't confirm powertrains for the U.S. in its announcement, the brand said mild-hybrid technology will be present across the board. A 48-volt hybrid system will recuperate energy during braking and likely power a beefed up stop/start system. An electric motor may also help the engine produce more torque and slightly more horsepower.

Prices and availability aren't available for the U.S. yet, either, but the SUV goes on sale in Europe this September. The 2020 Q7 will likely reach U.S. dealers a few months in the beginning of 2020.