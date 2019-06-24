2020 Toyota Corolla crash tests, Audi SQ8 revealed, Mack electric garbage trucks: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Corolla earns IIHS Top Safety Pick award with optional headlights

The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan joins its hatchback counterpart as an IIHS-rated Top Safety Pick, but only with extra-cost headlights equipped.

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax diesel is the quiet-talking, big bet by GM

Chevy’s first light-duty diesel pickup comes just as the truckmaker slides into third place behind Ford and Ram in the lucrative race for more and more truck buyers. Through May 2019, Ram relegated Chevy from its longtime perch at No. 2, a relative blow to the bowtie brand whose second-place position was as reliable as the pickups themselves.

Review update: 2020 Hyundai Palisade does family like suppertime

Family vehicles like the 2020 Hyundai Palisade are team buses for a new generation. There’ll be a long list of children soon who will roll their eyes at their parents’ music choices, fall asleep in the bench seats, loose milk money in the cushions, and kick the back of the seats ahead of them filled with misbehaving siblings.

2019 Audi SQ8 TDI

From Motor Authority:

2019 Audi SQ8 revealed with diesel V-8

Audi has a new flagship SUV on sale for 2019, and it's called the Q8.

Collector discovers his Porsche 356 was brand's first Le Mans-winning car

Cameron Healey, one of many Porsche 356 fans across the globe, stumbled upon a rather lovely example in 2009. The car, converted to a Spyder and painted red, had only a single owner since 1957.

Jaguar will reportedly follow electric XJ with gas-powered models

Jaguar is set to launch an electric XJ for the next generation of the large, luxury sedan. However, it won't be a dedicated EV as previously thought.

Mack Electric LR garbage truck

From Green Car Reports:

Mack plans to send electric trucks to the garbage dump

A lot of ink, pixels, and synapses get spent trying to figure out how to make heavy-duty electric trucks that can travel 500 to 1,000 miles in a day and get a fast enough recharge before heading back to work.

Tesla Model 3 transformed into DIY electric pickup

Waiting and waiting for more details about the upcoming Tesla Pickup—the “cyberpunk truck”—or concerned that it’s going to be too big when it arrives? One woman has an answer.

Tesla’s share of the home-solar market continues to slide

If you’ve seen the light with electric cars, chances are you’re at least curious about home solar.