29k Land Rover SUVs recalled over doors that may open unexpectedly

A batch of 2016 Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs are subject to a new recall to fix doors that could open without warning.

The British luxury brand filed the recall with the NHTSA in May and the documents were published and made public last week. The problem surrounds driver-side doors that could open even after closed unexpectedly. Drivers reported no warning or indication the door opened after they closed it. The door simply unlatches, and there have been reports of the doors opening while driving.

CHECK OUT: What's New for 2019: Land Rover

Total, 28,671 Range Rover Sport and Range Rover models are part of the recall. Land Rover said it identified a spring in the keyless vehicle latching system that it named the culprit. Specifically, it may jam between the outside transmission lever and the chamfer brush. If this happens, the spring will become trapped and the door can't return to the correct position. Thus, the latch assembly will not fully close the door.

ALSO SEE: Jaguar and Land Rover to electrify all new vehicles by 2020

Land Rover will notify owners by mail no later than July 19 about the recall and explain the repair process. Owners will need to take their SUV to a dealership for a new left-hand door latch assembly installed free of charge. It's unclear when the recall will actually begin, however. The brand said it will send a second notice to owners when the repair is ready at dealers.