Chevy adds Domino's Pizza ordering to its in-car touchscreen

Chevrolet has made ordering a Domino's Pizza possible from behind the wheel.

The brand said on Friday a Domino's Pizza app joins a host of other apps as part of the GM Marketplace system, which is built into most 2017 and newer Chevy vehicles. Marketplace debuted in Dec. 2017 and the automaker periodically approves new apps. For Domino's Pizza lovers, it will make ordering their favorite pie mighty simple.

Owners will need to set up a Domino's Pizza Profile, if they haven't already. The profile includes a delivery address, preferred store, payment method, and the possibility of a saved order for the Easy Order function. The Domino's in-car app is not connected to an owner's mobile phone, which makes the system truly independent. With preferences set in the GM Marketplace app, drivers can place an order for pick-up or delivery from the car. Marketplace works to make functions easy with as few taps on the screen as possible.

Don't look to customize a pizza from the touchscreen. Instead, the system keeps track of saved or favorite orders to make them available to order through the touchscreen.

Domino's debuted its in-car app this past March and said General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles would be the first two companies to take advantage of it.

The pizza company's debut on GM Marketplace follows Dunkin' Donuts, Applebees, and other restaurants. Drivers can place their favorite coffee order from the car and even reserve a table ahead of time at some restaurants included in the system. Marketplace also debuted an in-car payment system for Shell gasoline stations in Chevrolet vehicles, too.

Owners of properly equipped 2017 and newer Chevy models can now take advantage of Marketplace, and the Domino's ap.