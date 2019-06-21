2020 Toyota Corolla crash tests, Jeep Wrangler and CJ special editions, 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid powertrain: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota Corolla earns IIHS Top Safety Pick award with optional headlights

The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan joins its hatchback counterpart as an IIHS-rated Top Safety Pick, but only when equipped with extra-cost headlights.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E350 boasts more powerful engine

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class adds power and features to become the renamed entry-level 2020 E350 sedan.

Korean automakers rank highest in latest JD Power quality survey

Three brands that fall under the Hyundai Group umbrella dominated the latest J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey, the results of which were released Wednesday.

1965 Jeep CJ-5 Tuxedo Park

From Motor Authority:

Best of the Jeep Wrangler and CJ special editions

Go to any Jeep Jamboree, and you’ll see hundreds of modified Wranglers and CJ’s. Jeep owners revel in outfitting their Jeeps for even more extreme off-road duty or simply changing the aesthetics to make them their own. It’s a natural extension of the car guy experience, and it’s a phenomenon a savvy brand can tap into with timely and tasteful special editions.

2019 Formula One French Grand Prix preview

Following a previous stint in Canada, the Formula One World Championship has returned to Europe. This weekend is the French Grand Prix, and teams are in preparation at Circuit Paul Ricard, located between the cities of Marseille and Toulon on the French Riviera.

Niki Lauda's 1975 Ferrari 312T heads to auction

This past May, the world lost renowned Formula One driver Niki Lauda. However, one of the cars tied to the 3-time world champion driver's career is set to create fireworks at auction later this year.

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid - First Drive - Portland OR, June 2019

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid: Key points of modular system due in many more models

Ford has a lot of catching-up to do with respect to hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

EPA, CARB escalate climate change war of words in Capitol Hill showdown

The EPA and California Air Resources Board have moved slowly in the past year, failing to reach a consensus on key issues between the federal department's proposals to roll back emissions-based fuel economy standards and the state's decades-old ability to set their own.

Hyundai rides on top with new double-decker electric busHyundai rides on top with new double-decker electric bus

If converting city buses to electric power is one of the most effective ways to reduce harmful pollution from particulate matter and nitrogen oxides in cities an even more effective way is to double the number of people they can carry.