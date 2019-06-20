2020 Lexus GX 460 bows, Pininfarina Battista reworked, 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Off-road, safety tech added to rugged 2020 Lexus GX 460

The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is treated to a minor styling update that masks its newly standard active safety tech and available off-road features.

No driver, no problem: Domino's to test out self-driving pizza-delivery van in Houston

Order a Domino's pizza this fall in Houston and it may arrive in a futuristic self-driving test van.

36,750 people died on US roads in 2018, a slight decline

In a year-over-year analysis, vehicle traffic fatalities on U.S. highways dropped slightly in 2018 compared to 2017.

Pininfarina Battista

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar sports new face following aerodynamic tests

Italian design house Pininfarina has launched a new car company under its own brand, and the first car, the all-electric Battista, is getting a facelift before it even arrives due to aerodynamic concerns.

Honda restored a 1961 Chevrolet Apache pickup to commemorate its humble beginnings

Honda's U.S.-market distributor celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. To mark the first arrival of its vehicles on American shores, Honda turned to an unlikely place: a 1961 Chevrolet Apache 10 pickup truck.

Renault Nissan Alliance taps Waymo for self-driving car service

The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance will work with Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving car division, Waymo, to explore potential opportunities for automated mobility services in France and Japan, the companies said Thursday.

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid - First Drive - Portland OR, June 2019

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid first drive review: Muscle over mpg

Hybrid systems aren’t all tuned for the highest possible fuel efficiency. You can use the boost of an electric motor system to actually increase the capability of a vehicle without using more fuel—which in turn saves fuel as you don’t have to opt for a bigger vehicle or bigger engine.

The godfather of EVs in China has turned his attention to hydrogen cars

According to the International Energy Agency, of the 1.9 million battery electric vehicles on the road, 951 million are found in China. Now the man who led that charge says China should look into establishing a hydrogen society.

How can rural drivers go electric? Twitter poll results

Are we at the point in time when electric cars will work for everyone?