2020 Toyota Corolla earns IIHS Top Safety Pick award with optional headlights

The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan joins its hatchback counterpart as an IIHS-rated Top Safety Pick, but only with extra-cost headlights equipped.

The insurance industry-funded safety group said the 2020 Corolla sedan earned its highest "Good" rating in each of the six crash tests, including the passenger-side small overlap front test.

The 2020 Corolla earned a "Superior" rating for its crash prevention technology and "Acceptable" headlights. Per the IIHS, the Corolla earns the "Acceptable" headlight rating with optional curve-adaptive headlights. The base headlights earned a "Marginal" rating for their inadequate visibility in multiple scenarios. However, the base headlights do come with automatic high beams, which the IIHS said helped the standard units. The system automatically flicks on the high beams when it doesn't detect another vehicle's headlights or taillights to illuminate the road better.

Top Safety Picks need to earn a "Superior" rating for front crash prevention and a "Good" or "Acceptable" headlight rating.

The cheapest Corolla with the curve-adaptive headlights that earn the car the Top Safety Pick award will cost $24,880. The price nets buyers a 2020 Corolla XLE with the XLE Connective Package with options, which includes the optional headlights. It costs an extra $2,165. Lower trims do not offer the headlights that make the Corolla a Top Safety Pick.