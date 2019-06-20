2020 Mercedes-Benz E350 boasts more powerful engine

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class adds power and features to the renamed entry-level 2020 E350 sedan.

Last year's E300 is renamed E350 thanks to a new 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that puts out 255 horsepower, a boost of 14 hp compared to 2019. Torque stands at 237 pound-feet. The automaker has not released fuel economy estimates for its updated engine in the E-Class, however.

The engine is a natural upgrade to the E-Class sedan. The more powerful 2.0-liter turbo-4 has made its way to the C-Class, GLC-Class, and the GLE-Class. On higher trims, the same V-6 is said to remain for the E-Class. Buyers will still have either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive available for the base powertrain and a 9-speed automatic also stays the same.

Additionally, Mercedes has made keyless ignition and blind-spot monitors standard across the E-Class lineup.

Mercedes-Benz has said it is toying with cutting back on trim and model configurations to simplify its lineup in the U.S. and reduce production complexity costs. We may see the German brand begin to cull certain models and configurations by the end of this year.