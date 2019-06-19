2019 Mazda 6 crash tested, Ford Shelby GT500 horsepower, Fiat Ducato Electric van unveiled: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mazda 6 crash tested, earns Top Safety Pick award

The 2019 Mazda 6 sedan is a Top Safety Pick, according to the insurance industry-funded IIHS.

2020 Cadillac CT6 lineup sliced with fewer options and engines

The 2020 Cadillac CT6 will soldier into its final year with a simplified lineup.

2020 Ford Explorer rated as high as 24 mpg combined

The 2020 Ford Explorer is frugal for a full-size SUV, even with optional all-wheel drive.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in Grabber Lime

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 confirmed with 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will be the most powerful road-going Ford in the company's history.

US-bound Peugeot unveils 2008 subcompact SUV with EV option

Peugeot is set to return to the United States next decade, and by some estimates it could be here within the next three to four years. Officially, though, the deadline is 2026.

Bentley says all models will offer hybrid option by 2023, first EV coming by 2025

Bentley said every vehicle in its lineup will offer a hybrid option by 2023 on the road toward the automaker launching its first electric car by 2025.

2020 Fiat Ducato

From Green Car Reports:

Fiat Ducato Electric debuts in Europe, first electric commercial van from brand

In the U.S., pickups reign supreme for most work detail. Abroad? That duty often falls to slab-sided commercial vans like the Fiat Ducato. In the U.S. the Ducato is offered as the Ram ProMaster, but is largely identical.

Nissan Leaf batteries are lasting a very long time

Since even before the first market deliveries of its Leaf electric car in late 2010, Nissan has made frequent mention about the need to create second-use demand for the Leaf's battery packs.

Porsche CEO: EVs are the future, but they won't completely replace combustion engines

The Volkswagen Group has made one of the largest investments in electric-car building, infrastructure, and development for any automaker on the planet. In the next decade, Volkswagen and its subsidiaries including Audi, Porsche, and others, plan on building millions of EVs and will invest billions more into charging infrastructure.