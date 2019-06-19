Off-road, safety tech added to rugged 2020 Lexus GX 460

The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is treated to a minor styling update that masks its newly standard active safety tech and available off-road features.

Under its crisper tuxedo for the new year, the 2020 GX 460 is still a global-market Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Up front is a new spindle grille that falls better in line with Lexus design as of recent, and a set of triple-beam LED headlights help further gussy up the SUV.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Lexus GX Review

On the safety front, the GX 460 is the final model to receive the brand's Lexus Safety System+, which the company promised to make standard on every model it sells. The system includes features such as a pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control.

When it's time to ditch Rodeo Drive for the unbeaten path, a new Off-Road Package available on the Luxury trim adds a few new goodies. Buyers will find a multi-terrain select function to suit the GX 460 to whatever nature throws its way, while multi-terrain monitor and panoramic view monitors ensure a clean approach and departure for rough patches. Crawl Control is also available to maintain a speed over demanding portions of terrain.

2020 Lexus GX 460

What doesn't change for the hulking SUV is its powertrain. Underhood sits a 4.6-liter V-8 with 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque on tap. Four-wheel drive is standard and a Torsen limited-slip differential is can distribute power 40:60 front to rear. The ratio changes as needed when the system detects wheel slip. A two-speed transfer case handles an array of chassis controls, too.

CHECK OUT: Lexus makes Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa available on recent models for $199

Lexus doesn't skip on the SUV's comforts, however. Heated and ventilated seats are available for the base trim, but standard on other variants; a Sport Design Package adds captain's chairs for the second row and special exterior details; four USB ports are onboard now; and an optional wood and leather-trimmed steering wheels comes with heated function.

While the brand didn't reveal prices for the 2020 GX 460, look for them to increase incrementally over the current SUV's $52,505 base price.