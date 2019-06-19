Off-road, safety tech added to rugged 2020 Lexus GX 460

Sean Szymkowski
June 19, 2019

The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is treated to a minor styling update that masks its newly standard active safety tech and available off-road features. 

Under its crisper tuxedo for the new year, the 2020 GX 460 is still a global-market Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. Up front is a new spindle grille that falls better in line with Lexus design as of recent, and a set of triple-beam LED headlights help further gussy up the SUV. 

On the safety front, the GX 460 is the final model to receive the brand's Lexus Safety System+, which the company promised to make standard on every model it sells. The system includes features such as a pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control.

When it's time to ditch Rodeo Drive for the unbeaten path, a new Off-Road Package available on the Luxury trim adds a few new goodies. Buyers will find a multi-terrain select function to suit the GX 460 to whatever nature throws its way, while multi-terrain monitor and panoramic view monitors ensure a clean approach and departure for rough patches. Crawl Control is also available to maintain a speed over demanding portions of terrain.

What doesn't change for the hulking SUV is its powertrain. Underhood sits a 4.6-liter V-8 with 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque on tap. Four-wheel drive is standard and a Torsen limited-slip differential is can distribute power 40:60 front to rear. The ratio changes as needed when the system detects wheel slip. A two-speed transfer case handles an array of chassis controls, too.

Lexus doesn't skip on the SUV's comforts, however. Heated and ventilated seats are available for the base trim, but standard on other variants; a Sport Design Package adds captain's chairs for the second row and special exterior details; four USB ports are onboard now; and an optional wood and leather-trimmed steering wheels comes with heated function.

While the brand didn't reveal prices for the 2020 GX 460, look for them to increase incrementally over the current SUV's $52,505 base price.

