2019 BMW X5, Porsche's 414-hp Cayman and Boxster GT4, Hummer revival proposed: What's New @ The Car Connection

BMW didn’t invent the SUV—they don’t even like to use the term. But they have made some crossovers and SUVs worth loving.

Florida will allow autonomous test cars to operate without a human backup driver

"Florida man" headlines may be a thing of the past when it comes to cars.

Hyundai, Kia in driver's seat as VW exits its deal with self-driving car startup

Hyundai and Kia last week upped their investment in autonomous car technology startup Aurora Innovation just as Volkswagen stepped away.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

2020 Porsche 718 spawns Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder with 414-horsepower flat-6 engines

The days of lightweight, thoroughbred sports cars may be waning, but not at Porsche. The latest salvo from the German performance marque is an evolution of the much-loved Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 launched a few years back.

2020 Lexus GX boasts new off-road package

The Lexus GX has been with us since 2010 in its current format, but the rugged luxury cruiser isn't scheduled for a redesign just yet. Instead, the current GX 460 model soldiers on with minor updates for 2020.

Hot Wheels id takes everyone's favorite toy car into the digital era

Hot Wheels has become a go-to toy car brand for over 50 years, but this month its miniature rides are getting a digital makeover.

2007 HUMMER H2 Victory Red Edition

Climate change: GM mulls an electric Hummer revival

The idea of bringing back the Hummer brand is on the table at General Motors.

Porsche CEO: EVs are the future, but they won't completely replace combustion engines

The Volkswagen Group has made one of the largest investments in electric-car building, infrastructure, and development for any automaker on the planet. In the next decade, Volkswagen and its subsidiaries including Audi, Porsche, and others, plan on building millions of EVs and will invest billions more into charging infrastructure.

Should GM bring back Hummer, all-electric? Take our Twitter poll

General Motors’ Hummer brand was officially retired in 2010, at a time when a new GM was emerging from bankruptcy, the recession pulled ostentatious guzzlers out of vogue, and there was more awareness about fuel efficiency.