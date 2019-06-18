2019 Mazda 6 crash tested, earns Top Safety Pick award

The 2019 Mazda 6 sedan is a Top Safety Pick, according to the insurance industry-funded IIHS.

Mazda's mid-size sedan earned the accolade when equipped with optional headlights, as is often the case for vehicles that win the award. However, the 6 fell short of the Top Safety Pick+ award because even its best headlights aren't up to par.

The IIHS said the sedan earned a "Good" rating in all six crashworthiness tests, which include the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength and head restraint tests. Vehicles can earn a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test and still receive a Top Safety Pick.

Further, models need to feature a "Superior" rated crash avoidance system and "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights. The 2019 6 sedan comes standard with an IIHS-rated "Superior" front crash prevention system and avoided a collision at 12 mph. The car also reduced its speed by 24 mph in a 25 mph crash scenario but did not totally avoid an impact.

While neither headlight system exceeded glare limits, the IIHS found only the optional curve-adaptive LED projector lights were up to par. The headlights received an "Acceptable" rating and are available on higher-end Mazda 6 trims. The base LED projectors only scored a "Marginal" rating. The IIHS said they did not provide adequate visibility in multiple scenarios. "Good" headlights also kept the sedan from earning a Top Safety Pick+.