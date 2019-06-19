2020 Cadillac CT6 lineup sliced with fewer options and engines

The 2020 Cadillac CT6 will soldier into its final year with a simplified lineup. The luxury division has chopped trim to just three with fewer options and engine choices.

CarsDirect reported Monday the 2020 CT6 will be available in Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum trims. Those intrigued by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 or even a twin-turbo V-6 won't find them for the CT6 any longer, though. Instead, the remaining Luxury and Premium Luxury trims will come with 3.6-liter V-6. Prices will start at $59,990 for the CT6 Luxury. Without the base 2.0-liter turbo-4, it makes the sedan about $8,500 more expensive than the previous entry-level CT6 for 2019. Part of the extra cost comes from a standard Driver Awareness & Convenience Package. It used to cost $3,500 but is newly standard on all CT6 models and it adds automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and other active safety equipment.

READ THIS: 2016 Cadillac CT6 first drive review

The mid-range CT6 Premium Luxury jumps to $75,490, which is almost $12,000 more than the 2019 model year. However, there's value in the price increase. Cadillac told the website the trim now includes the semi-autonomous Supercruise highway driving system, Rear Seat Package, Comfort & Technology Package, and Bose Panaray sound system. Last year, the same car cost $77,990, which actually makes the 2020 model cheaper with its standard equipment.

ALSO SEE: 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport debuts with beefy V-8 engine, track-tuned suspension

Finally, the CT6 Platinum sees the biggest change. Gone is the twin-turbo V-6 in favor of a 4.2-liter Blackwing V-8. At $700 more expensive than last year, the luxury sedan will set buyers back $97,490. The model also gets standard 20-inch wheels specific to the Platinum model, which were previously optional.

Cadillac's biggest sedan is slated to exit production by January 2020 as the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that builds the car will go idle. The plant will also build the Chevrolet Impala for a while longer. Previously, the facility built the Chevrolet Volt and Buick LaCrosse as well.