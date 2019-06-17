Honda Passport crash tested, BMW X3 and X4 M Competition driven, Tesla Model X police car: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Passport earns five-star crash-test ratings from the NHTSA

The 2019 Honda Passport earned a five-star overall rating in the federal government's crashworthiness tests, the automaker said Wednesday. The five-seat crossover SUV earned four stars for the frontal crash test, five stars in the side-impact assessments, and four stars in the calculated rollover risk measurement.

2013 Ford F-150 trucks recalled for second time over transmission update

Ford issued an update to a previous recall for 123,000 2013 Ford F-150 pickups.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD to cost less than outgoing truck

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD will cost less than the truck it replaces with a starting price of $35,695.

2020 BMW X3 M Competition

First drive review: 2020 BMW X3 M Competition and X4 M Competition stand tall and taut

The precise distinction between cars and crossover SUVs (or Sport Activity Vehicles, as BMW prefers to call its crossovers) is a topic of spirited debate, but BMW project leader for vehicle dynamics Bernd Barbisch knows the difference exactly.

Here's how Rimac designs its supercars

We've arrived at episode three of four for Rimac's in-depth facility tour, and this one focuses on how the firm designs its supercars.

BMW M mulls standalone cars

It was only a few years ago we heard that BMW M was too busy to launch a standalone model to compete with rival offerings like the Audi R8 and Mercedes-AMG GT and GT 4-Door Coupe.

Victoria, Australia, Tesla Model X police car

Tesla Model X highway patrol car ready to chase Australian bad guys

If there are two things you learn about police cars from watching cop shows on TV, it's that they should be both fast and stealthy to sneak quickly into sketchy situations.

Byton M-Byte electric SUV: More interior photos, US timeline confirmed

While the upstart electric vehicle maker Byton hasn’t yet said much about how its $45,000 M-Byte electric SUV will be sold or serviced in the U.S., it’s confirmed that the vehicle, due next summer, will come with a standout feature atop its dash: a wider screen than you might have in your living room.

Former Ford CEO suggests electric-car “reckoning” as US adoption lags

Many major automakers, including Ford Motor Company, have changed their tune on electric cars, and stepped up targets for EVs and electrified vehicles over the past several years.