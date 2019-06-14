2020 Kia Cadenza, Aston Martin Valkyrie, Best deals on plug-in cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Cadenza to get new look next year

The 2020 Kia Cadenza has a new look for the new year. The automaker brand an updated version of the big sedan in its home market of South Korea.

1.2M Ford Explorer SUVs recalled to address suspension component

About 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs have been recalled over a suspension part that may crack over time.

2019 Honda Passport earns five-star crash-test ratings from the NHTSA

The 2019 Honda Passport aced the federal government's crashworthiness tests.

Teaser sketch for 2020/2021 Aston Martin Valkyrie World Endurance Championship race car

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin Valkyrie to chase outright victory at Le Mans in 2021

It's official. Aston Martin has committed to the new hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship with its Valkyrie flagship, which means the car is set to fight for outfight victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

1965 Aston Martin DB5 James Bond promo car heads to auction

James Bond has driven plenty of vehicles over the course of his many on-screen exploits. The one that is most quintessentially Bond, however, is the silver Aston Martin DB5. This is the car that even non-car lovers will recognize as 007's preferred ride.

2020 Alpine A110S sports car dials up the power

We're still jubilant over the fact there's a modern Alpine sports car, in this case the A110 that made its debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

From Green Car Reports:

Best deals on plug-in, electric, and hybrid cars for June 2019

This month, rising interest rates and sparse inventories are cutting into the great deals that automakers have recently offered on plug-in and electric cars.

Former Ford CEO suggests electric-car “reckoning” as US adoption lags

Many major automakers, including Ford Motor Company, have changed their tune on electric cars, and stepped up targets for EVs and electrified vehicles over the past several years.

Beyond Tesla, electric cars lose value faster than other vehicles

Lower maintenance and repair needs plus lower energy costs can make a very convincing case for electric car ownership.