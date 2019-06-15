2013 Ford F-150 trucks recalled for second time over transmission update

Ford has issued an update to a previous recall for 123,000 2013 Ford F-150 pickups.

The recall affects trucks that haven't undergone a transmission software update, and models that have already received the previous fix, Ford said Wednesday. The problem surrounds a powertrain control module for 2013 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the 5.0-liter or 6.2-liter V-8 engines. The software may tell the transmission to downshift to first gear due to bad software and sensor failure without prior warning. Depending on the speed at which the downshift occurs, it could lead to loss of vehicle control, which increases the risk of a crash.

Ford didn't say how many trucks have already been fixed for the recall, but those that have will need to return to a dealership for another transmission software update. The automaker said the original fix was not complete and it didn't house the remedy intended to stop downshifts to first gear.

Ford will instruct owners to once again take their vehicles to a dealership for a software reprogramming. The final software will fix the transmission woes, according to the automaker. For those who haven't addressed the recall, they will get the final version of the software to fix the problem

Despite the non-remedy, Ford said it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem the recall addresses. The recall is ongoing now.