2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD to cost less than outgoing truck

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD will cost less than the truck it replaces with a starting price of $35,695.

That price is $300 lower than last year's model and it includes a $1,595 destination charge, Chevrolet said Thursday.

Plunking down $35,695 puts a buyer in a Silverado HD Work Truck model with a regular cab and long bed—not a popular crew cab configuration. Those seeking out the versatility a crew cab provides will pay $39,895 in Work Truck trim. Adding a long bed option is $200 for every model.

From there, the lineup climbs:

- Silverado 2500HD Custom, $42,395

- Silverado 2500HD LT, $43,395

- Silverado 2500HD LTZ, $52,095

- Silverado 2500HD High Country, $62,695

The trims fluctuate some from the previous truck. The Custom is a new trim altogether, while the LT is actually $1,800 less costly than before. The savings end there, though. The LTZ model is $1,100 more and the High Country's price has jumped $5,300. High Country trims are also only available with a crew cab, while others can be configured with a double cab except for the LTZ.

Standard equipment for all Silverado 2500HD trucks includes a 6.6-liter V-8, bed steps, 12 bed tie-downs, and trailer tow mirrors. The options list extends to a turbodiesel 6.6-liter V-8, 120-volt power outlet in the bed, a head-up display, and a 15-camera trailering system that lets drivers "see" through the trailer and whatever it's towing behind them for optimal visibility.

Moving to the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD sees the prices rise accordingly for greater capability. The Work Truck with a regular cab starts at $36,895 with a long bed. Focusing on the popular crew cab models, Chevy will charge $41,095 for the cheapest version, a Work Truck trim with a short bed. Prices for the entire Silverado 3500HD range in crew cab configuration follow:

- Silverado 3500HD LT, $44,595

- Silverado 3500HD LTZ, $45,295

- Silverado 3500HD High Country, $63,895

The Custom trim is not available for the Silverado 3500HD and like the 2500HD, a long bed is a $200 option. The 3500HD also unlocks a dual-axle option for an extra $1,200, but only for long bed models.

The first 2020 Silverado HD pickups should be arriving at dealers this summer.