2020 Hyundai Palisade priced, Lexus LC convertible debut, ChargePoint and Electrify America team up: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover SUV priced from $32,595, undercuts Kia Telluride

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is ready to battle for families across the U.S. The three-row crossover SUV will arrive on the frontlines with a $32,595 starting price, Hyundai said Tuesday.

Nearly 7K BMW SUVs, small cars recalled to fix airbag issues

A handful of new BMW crossover SUVs and small cars will be recalled next month to fix one of two airbag issues, according to documents filed by BMW with the NHTSA that were released Tuesday.

Big SUVs are most likely to last 300K miles

Giant SUVs are less likely to go extinct than sedans, hatchbacks, and convertibles, according to the results of a study released Monday by iSeeCars.com.

2019 Lexus LC

From Motor Authority:

Production Lexus LC Convertible tipped for 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lexus will reportedly show off a production LC Convertible at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs in the United Kingdom from July 4-7.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee spy shots

Jeep's long-awaited Grand Cherokee redesign has finally been spotted testing.

Former Lincoln design chief joins Nissan

Nissan said Wednesday that former Lincoln design chief David Woodhouse has joined its ranks.

Chevrolet Bolt EV at ChargePoint station

From Green Car Reports:

ChargePoint and Electrify America simplify charging access with roaming agreement

ChargePoint and Electrify American have signed a deal to provide users of both networks roaming access to some 30,000 individual charge points connected by the two networks, including Level 2 AC and DC fast charging.

Chinese NEVS buys leading in-wheel electric motor manufacturer

National Electric Vehicles Sweden announced last week that it has bought Protean, a British manufacturer of in-wheel motors for electric cars.

Have you ever used an extension cord to plug in your car? Twitter poll results

Last week, when a British public safety group noted that up to 75 percent of plug-in car owners there had used an extension cord to plug in their cars, we thought the problem was likely more prevalent in Britain and other European countries with 230-volt standard electrical service than it would be here in the U.S. So, we took a poll to find out if we were right. Check out the results.