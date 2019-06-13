2019 Honda Passport earns five-star crash-test ratings from the NHTSA

2019 Honda Passport
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
June 13, 2019

The 2019 Honda Passport aced the federal government's crashworthiness tests, the automaker said Wednesday. However, the 2019 Passport didn't ace the tests. The five-seat crossover SUV earned four stars for the frontal crash test overall, five stars in the side-impact assessments, and four stars in the calculated rollover risk measurement. Overall, that worked out to a five-star rating.

The NHTSA tests vehicles in three areas: frontal crash, side crash, and a rollover crash risk. The agency also measures how well a vehicle performs on a five-star scale, with five stars being the best. Earning five stars in the tests translates to a less than 10 percent chance of serious injury, according to the NHTSA's estimates. 

READ THIS: 2019 Honda Passport first drive: Five seats, just right

The NHTSA takes measurements of crash test dummies following the crash test to calculate the injury probability, which is rated on the five-star scale.

CHECK OUT: 2019 Honda Passport crossover SUV: Five seats, $33,035 to start

Honda's mid-size SUV also crashed will in the IIHS' barrage of tests. The insurance industry-funded group awarded the Passport the highest "Good" rating in all categories, save for the small-overlap front passenger crash test. There, it scored an "Acceptable" rating. The SUV only scored a "Poor" rating for its headlights, which kept it from earning a Top Safety Pick with the IIHS.

At 12 mph, the Passport's automatic emergency braking system avoided a crash altogether.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class priced from $76,195 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class priced from $76,195
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 revealed: Room for seven 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 revealed: Room for seven
Torque-heavy 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel detailed Torque-heavy 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel detailed
2020 Chevrolet Silverado turbodiesel engine priced from $42,285 2020 Chevrolet Silverado turbodiesel engine priced from $42,285
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.