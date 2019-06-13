2019 Honda Passport earns five-star crash-test ratings from the NHTSA

The 2019 Honda Passport aced the federal government's crashworthiness tests, the automaker said Wednesday. However, the 2019 Passport didn't ace the tests. The five-seat crossover SUV earned four stars for the frontal crash test overall, five stars in the side-impact assessments, and four stars in the calculated rollover risk measurement. Overall, that worked out to a five-star rating.

The NHTSA tests vehicles in three areas: frontal crash, side crash, and a rollover crash risk. The agency also measures how well a vehicle performs on a five-star scale, with five stars being the best. Earning five stars in the tests translates to a less than 10 percent chance of serious injury, according to the NHTSA's estimates.

The NHTSA takes measurements of crash test dummies following the crash test to calculate the injury probability, which is rated on the five-star scale.

Honda's mid-size SUV also crashed will in the IIHS' barrage of tests. The insurance industry-funded group awarded the Passport the highest "Good" rating in all categories, save for the small-overlap front passenger crash test. There, it scored an "Acceptable" rating. The SUV only scored a "Poor" rating for its headlights, which kept it from earning a Top Safety Pick with the IIHS.

At 12 mph, the Passport's automatic emergency braking system avoided a crash altogether.