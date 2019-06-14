2020 Kia Cadenza to get new look next year

The 2020 Kia Cadenza has a new look for the new year. The automaker brand an updated version of big sedan in its home market of South Korea Wednesday.

There, it's known as the K7, but we'll likely see the car keep the Cadenza name when it's shown for the U.S. market. Though sedans continue to fall out of favor with buyers over crossovers and SUVs, and models such as the Buick LaCrosse, Ford Taurus, and Chevrolet Impala are set to be discontinued, Kia's refresh may also give the Cadenza a chance to woo buyers.

The refreshed Cadenza wil battle the Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon when it goes on sale.

As for the new looks, a reworked fascia gives the sedan a wider appearance with slimmer headlights and a larger grille. The rear also steps it up with snazzier taillights that span the trunk with a unique lighting element. Inside, there are two 12.3-inch screens that free up some button clutter. The first screen is for the gauge cluster, while the second handles infotainment duties. New materials and the large screens help spruce the cabin up.

It's unclear if Kia will update powertrains in the sedan. Right now, the Kia Cadenza is available with a 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V-6, 8-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.

Look for a reveal of the 2020 Cadenza for the U.S. market to take place soon ahead of its launch as a 2020 model year car.