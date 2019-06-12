Mazda 3 recall, 2020 Kia Cadenza updated, Tesla shareholder meeting: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mazda 3 recalled over faulty airbag warning lights

The 2019 Mazda 3 has been recalled over airbag warning lights that may not illuminate correctly.

Torque-heavy 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel detailed

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel finally made its debut, staking its ground as the light-duty diesel pickup heavyweight.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class priced from $76,195

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class will arrive with a $76,195 starting price when it hits dealers later this year, the automaker said Monday.

2020 Kia Cadenza (Korean market model)

From Motor Authority:

Kia reveals upmarket look for refreshed 2020 Cadenza

Kia has released the first photos and video for an updated version of the K7, a model sold in the United States as the Cadenza.

VW ditches self-driving startup Aurora ahead of likely deal with Ford's Argo AI

The Volkswagen Group has ended ties with self-driving technology firm Aurora, a spokesman for the automaker confirmed to the Financial Times (subscription required) in an interview published Tuesday.

How the military jeep became today’s Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler has a long and illustrious history. Trace its ancestry back to its lowercase-”jeep” forefathers, and it goes back to before America entered World War II, through at least a dozen models that share its uncomplicated, irreplaceable DNA.

2019 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla meeting: The “cyberpunk truck,” vegan cars, and mining?

At Tesla’s annual meeting with shareholders Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk once again had to field a diverse range of questions about its business, as well as provide a reality check on some overly optimistic timelines he'd previously provided.

How can rural drivers contribute to electric driving? Take our poll

Last week, when we brought you an account of how an electric car wouldn't work in the midst of a medical emergency—in the Midwest, in the winter—boy, did we (and he) get an earful from our readers.

Toyota Mirai gets deepest discount yet—amid hydrogen shortage

Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles aren’t exactly cheap to own or run—if you take them at face value.