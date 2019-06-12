Nearly 7K BMW SUVs, small cars recalled to fix airbag issues

A handful of new BMW crossover SUVs and small cars will be recalled next month to fix one of two airbag issues, according to documents filed by BMW with the NHTSA that were released Tuesday.

The first recall covers the 2019 BMW X7 SUV, which may have been built with improperly head-protecting airbags that were improperly installed. According to the filings, the driver and passenger head airbags may not have been aligned properly with interior trim during production. The recall affects 1,822 X7 models in both the xDrive 40i and xDrive 50i trims.

If the airbags deploy in a crash, they may not be as effective as they're designed to be, which increases the risk of serious injury. Owners will be notified and told to bring their X7 to a dealership. There, a technician will reinstall the head airbags correctly. BMW said the recall should begin July 15.

The second recall surrounds the 2019-2020 2-Series, 4-Series, and 3-Series. The issue in each of the cars is improper assembly of the knee airbags. During production, BMW said that knee-protecting airbags may have been improperly folded, and thus, assembled incorrectly.

The recall spans numerous variants of the 2-Series and 4-Series, but just one 3-Series mode: the 2019 330i xDrive Sportwagon. Total, 5,079 cars are involved in the knee airbag recall. Breaking down the recall, 1,691 2-Series models, 3,234 4-Series, and 157 330i xDrive Sportwagons are included.

Owners of the affected cars will be instructed to bring their vehicle to a dealer where the knee airbag assembly will be replaced free of charge. The recall is expected to start on July 2.