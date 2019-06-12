2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover SUV priced from $32,595, undercuts Kia Telluride

2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive
Sean Szymkowski
June 12, 2019

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is ready to battle for families across the U.S. The three-row crossover SUV will arrive on the frontlines with a $32,595 starting price, Hyundai said Tuesday.

That price includes a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. The automaker will keep trim levels fairly straightforward: SE, SEL, and Limited trims come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive for $1,700.

Surprisingly, the 2020 Palisade costs about $150 less than the 2020 Kia Telluride with which it shares its underpinnings, powertrains, and features. Adding all-wheel drive to the Telluride also costs $2,000, which increases the price disparity even more. 

Moving to the Palisade SEL trim level bumps the price to $34,54. The fully loaded Palisade Limited model starts at $45,745.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

2020 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai hasn't provided details on options and standard equipment for each trim, but every Palisade will come standard with 16 cupholders, seven USB ports, and a second-row bench. The second-row bench seat can be swapped for captain's chairs as well. A few options buyers will have available to them include a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charger. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard as well.

For safety, Hyundai will equip every model with standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

