2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover SUV priced from $32,595, undercuts Kia Telluride

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade is ready to battle for families across the U.S. The three-row crossover SUV will arrive on the frontlines with a $32,595 starting price, Hyundai said Tuesday.

That price includes a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. The automaker will keep trim levels fairly straightforward: SE, SEL, and Limited trims come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive for $1,700.

Surprisingly, the 2020 Palisade costs about $150 less than the 2020 Kia Telluride with which it shares its underpinnings, powertrains, and features. Adding all-wheel drive to the Telluride also costs $2,000, which increases the price disparity even more.

DON'T MISS: 2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover first look: Big SUV doesn't fall far from family tree

Moving to the Palisade SEL trim level bumps the price to $34,54. The fully loaded Palisade Limited model starts at $45,745.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai hasn't provided details on options and standard equipment for each trim, but every Palisade will come standard with 16 cupholders, seven USB ports, and a second-row bench. The second-row bench seat can be swapped for captain's chairs as well. A few options buyers will have available to them include a 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charger. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard as well.

For safety, Hyundai will equip every model with standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.