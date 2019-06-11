2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB, 2020 Bentley Flying Spur, Audi e-tron recall: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 revealed: Room for seven

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 that bowed Monday expands the automaker’s current crossover SUV lineup to six models, and yet it has plenty in common with the original M-Class that arrived in 1997.

2019 Mazda 3 recalled over faulty airbag warning lights

The 2019 Mazda 3 has been recalled over airbag warning lights that may not illuminate correctly.

FCA recalls 295K Ram 1500 pickup trucks over safety software problem

The 2019 Ram 1500 is subject to a new recall to update software that could disable the airbags and seat belt pretensioners.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur

From Motor Authority:

2020 Bentley Flying Spur is sporty and stately in a single package

Bentley on Tuesday took the covers off the redesigned 2020 Flying Spur.

FCA, Aurora make moves to realize self-driving commercial vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Aurora announced on Monday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for a deal to integrate Aurora's self-driving system in FCA's commercial vehicles.

Lincoln design chief parts ways with brand

The man responsible for giving the Lincoln Navigator and Continental their latest looks has left the brand.

2019 Audi E-tron

From Green Car Reports:

Audi E-tron recalled for battery seal, potential “thermal event”

Audi confirmed Monday that it is recalling 1,644 E-tron electric SUVs, including 544 vehicles that have been delivered to customers, due to an issue with the battery pack’s seal that it says could lead to “a short circuit or thermal event.”

Tesla open to third party apps for its big center screens

Just like any other big screen, the one that floats in the middle of every Tesla's dashboard (horizontal or vertical), runs software that anyone could, theoretically write.

Rivian CEO confirms auxiliary batteries, truck-to-truck charging

The U.S.-based startup electric automaker Rivian is already showing plenty of signs that it's doing things differently than Tesla.