2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class priced from $76,195

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class will arrive with a $76,195 starting price when it hits dealers later this year, the automaker said Monday. That's about $5,000 more than last year's model.

The posh SUV will first arrive in GLS450 trim, which places an electrified inline-6 engine under the hood. Specifically, it's a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. In total, the powertrain makes a combined output of 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The new powertrain replaces the previous GLS-Class' 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine and Mercedes-Benz said the drivers will find smoother acceleration and increased efficiency from the latest powertrain.

The starting price includes a host of premium features. Standard equipment on the 2020 GLS-Class includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster nested next to a similarly sized a touchscreen that handles infotainment, heated front seats, a Burmester audio system, wireless phone charging, and much more. Buyers will be able to select one of two seating configurations for the big Mercedes-Benz SUV: a 7-seat setup or a 6-seat setup with middle row captain's chairs.

The price will only climb from $76,195 with the options list, which includes ventilated and massaging seats front and rear, five-zone climate control, various grades of leather upholstery, and open-pore wood trims, though Mercedes did not detail individual feature pricing.

Those seeking more power will need to wait for the as-of-yet un-priced GLS580, which will pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine and the same 48-volt mild-hybrid system the GLS450 uses.