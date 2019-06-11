2019 Mazda 3 recalled over faulty airbag warning lights

2019 Mazda 3 - first drive - Los Angeles, January 2019
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
June 11, 2019

The 2019 Mazda 3 has been recalled over airbag warning lights that may not illuminate correctly. 

The 17,016 cars affected by the recall may not actually display a warning light if something is wrong with the passenger airbag system specifically, or if a passenger does not have their seat belt buckled. Mazda said in documents filed with the NHTSA that were published last week that incorrect programming is to blame for the faults.

The recall is scheduled to begin around July 13.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Mazda 3 bows with new look, upgraded tech

If something is wrong with the passenger airbag system, the light may suddenly turn off, even though the system is deactivated. Further, the driver and passenger may not receive warnings if either are not buckled in with the front seat belts. Mazda added the rear seat belts may also be involved in the seat belt warning issue as well.

Cars not included in the recall feature an updated indicator assembly with a newer design that does not house the problem.

READ THIS: 2019 Mazda 3 first drive: Welcoming a “hip” era for Zoom-Zoom

Drivers who suspect their car does have the issue will likely see a warning light in the instrument cluster and receive an audible warning for the malfunction.

Mazda plans to notify owners and instruct them to bring their cars to a dealership. There, a technician will replace the passenger airbag and seat belt status indicator free of charge.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Chevrolet Silverado turbodiesel engine priced from $42,285 2020 Chevrolet Silverado turbodiesel engine priced from $42,285
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 revealed: Room for seven 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 revealed: Room for seven
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class priced from $76,195 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class priced from $76,195
Entry lux: Cadillac CT4 to do battle with BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 Entry lux: Cadillac CT4 to do battle with BMW 3-Series, Audi A4
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.