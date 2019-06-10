FCA recalls 295K Ram 1500 pickup trucks over safety software problem

The 2019 Ram 1500 is subject to a new recall to update software that could disable the airbags and seat belt pretensioners.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said last week that 295,981 Ram 1500 pickups are part of the recall. The recall also affects the 2020 Ram 1500, but only 26 have been built and are included. None of them are at dealerships yet, either, the automaker said. Further, one-third of the trucks are still at dealerships and have not been sold to new owners.

The problem lies in the occupant restraint controller (ORC), which may not reset properly when the driver turns the truck off. If the error occurs, the airbags and seat belt pretensioners may not deploy when needed in the event of a crash. A lack of airbags and seat belt pretensioners increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

FCA said the data it's collected shows the issue is not widespread among the recall population and it's rare owners will experience the issue. It's also not aware of any injuries surrounding the recall. If an owner does have the problem, they will see an instrument panel warning light illuminate after shutting the truck off and starting it up again.

The recall will see a dealer technician replace the affected module if the truck throws an error code. The new module software will not house the same software issue. The work will be performed free of charge and owners should receive notification of the recall this month ahead of the recall campaign's start.