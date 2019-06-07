2019 Chevrolet Silverado crash tests, Ford Mustang honors WWII flying ace, Karma dealer expansion: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra score four-star NHTSA crash-test rating

The redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra earned four-star overall ratings in the NHTSA's barrage of crash tests and measurements, a downgrade from the five-star rating the feds bestowed upon last year's version of the trucks.

Hertz tests car subscription program from $999 monthly

One of the world's largest car-rental companies is taking advantage of its massive car inventory by dipping its toes into car subscriptions.

German firm tests external airbag for side-impact crashes

German automotive supplier ZF revealed its external airbag system Wednesday and said that the experimental safety feature has the ability to shield passengers and protect them to a greater extent in a side-impact crash.

Teaser for 2019 Old Crow Ford Mustang GT debuting at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019

From Motor Authority:

Ford teases special Mustang built in honor of WWII flying ace

The annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin is coming up and Ford will once again use the event for the charity auction of an aeronautical-themed vehicle.

Report: Apple acquiring Drive.ai self-driving tech knowledge

It appears Apple is ready to, or in the process of, making a substantial acquisition. A new report claims the California-based tech giant is either buying the self-driving car startup Drive.ai or acquiring its talent.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints third-party apps may come when company builds enough cars

Tesla's infotainment system is exclusive to the company with zero support for outside applications. In the future, that could change.

2020 Karma Revero GT

From Green Car Reports:

Karma to expand dealerships to 13 US cities, 19 countries by year-end

Karma, the company, is starting its effort in earnest to revive sales of its Revero—the car that started life as the ill-fated Fisker Karma.

Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer to Renault after Nissan balks

A potential merger between Fiat Chrysler and Renault, which would have involved Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi, is off the table.

Home station from Clipper Creek will charge two EVs

Every new electric car needs a charge point. For many years since the introduction of EVs, that has been one of the sales obstacles that companies, dealers, and others have had to overcome.