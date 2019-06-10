IIHS: Toyota, Subaru top for child car seat ease of use

Toyota and Subaru earned top marks from the IIHS for the way their cars can handle child seats.

The insurance industry-funded safety body said the two Japanese brands tied for the most "Good+" ratings, which is the highest ranking a vehicle can earn on the federal government's hardware scale. Overall, the industry has improved vastly since the IIHS started rating car seat installation ease of use. In 2015, a majority of new vehicles were rated "Poor" or "Marginal." Today, 21 vehicles total earn "Good+" ratings, 33 feature "Good" ratings, and 88 are "Acceptable."

Between Toyota and the Lexus luxury brand, the automaker offers seven vehicles with a "Good+" LATCH rating. They are:

- Lexus RX

- Lexus UX

- Toyota Avalon

- Toyota Camry

- Toyota Corolla hatchback

- Toyota Prius

- Toyota RAV4

At Subaru, the automaker also boasts seven vehicles with the highest rating for car seat use. They are:

- Subaru Ascent

- Subaru Crosstrek

- Subaru Forester

- Subaru Impreza sedan

- Subaru Impreza hatchback

- Subaru Legacy

- Subaru Outback

To earn the top rating, a vehicle must meet six criteria. Lower anchors can be no more than 3/4 of an inch deep where the seatback meets the seat cushion; lower anchors feature a 54 degree or greater clearance angle; the force required to attach the seat is fewer than 40 pounds; tether anchors are present on the rear deck or middle of the seatback; and the tether anchor area does not feature other hardware that could be confused as the tether itself. Finally, the "Good+" rated vehicles must also provide extra LATCH-equipped seating positions.

On the other side of things, not a single American automaker sells a car rated "Good" or "Good+." The IIHS said part of this is likely due to the fact pickup trucks are more difficult to fit LATCH requirements with.